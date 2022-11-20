“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a partridge in a pear tree.”
The familiar lyrics of this tune are sung as part of Christmas caroling and holiday celebrations,. The song is an English Christmas carol that was written in 1720. While it references plenty of gift-giving, it’s easy to assume the song is about giving Christmas gifts. However, the 12 days in the song refer to the birth of Jesus Christ.
The 12 days of Christmas, also known as the Twelvetide, refers to the festive Christian season that celebrates the Nativity of Jesus. The start of these days occurs on December 25 and extends until the evening of January 5th, the day before the Epiphany, known as Twelfth Night.
Commemorating the 12 days of Christmas can include small festivities from December 25 to January 5. On Twelfth Night, historically known for parties, modern-day fanfare can mark the culmination of the Christmas season — with the last of gift-giving occurring on the Epiphany.
