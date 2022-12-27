Year in Review 2022 –
JULY
2 – Kelly says reliance on foreign products caused higher costs: U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, who owns three auto dealerships in Butler and Uniontown, states his auto businesses, like other dealerships, are having trouble getting products from manufacturers. Kelly placed blame on COVID-19 fallout and lack of domestic supply.
2 – Moe is finally getting his Way: Located in downtown Sharon next to Quaker Steak and Lube, the new walkway, called Moe’s Way, honors the late local entrepreneur Gary “Moe” Meszaros, who co-founded the Lube restaurant chain. The walkway was featured during The Shenango Riverfront Fireworks Celebration.
4 – Young local pros making connections through new organization: A new group aimed at younger residents in the Shenango Valley is building its membership for Young Professionals of the Valley. The group focuses on networking and volunteering among emerging leaders in the valley. It is an advisory committee of Sharon Community Development Corp., a new non-profit.
5 – County helps fund ball field upgrades: Some county funds will help repair a series of community baseball fields. Managed by the Sharpsville Youth Baseball Association, the fields were awarded $3,000 for renovations from the Mercer County Unconventional Gas Well Fund in a resolution approved by the Mercer County commissioners.
6 – Farrell chief retires after 27 years of helping people: Farrell Police Chief Jon Rococi retires after serving the Farrell community in that capacity for 27 years.
6 – In the heat of summer, steelworkers help fund efforts for winter warmth: A donation of $2,500 is donated to Youngstown Blue Coats by NMLK Pennsylvania in Sharon. The money will be used to help those in need stay warm when the temperatures drop.
7 – Chamber aims to increase engagement: The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce creates an ambassador program with business community representatives to promote the chamber and its benefits as well as provide networking opportunities with other professionals.
8 – Goddard is golden: After 50 years, Maurice K. Goddard State Park celebrates its namesake’s legacy of conservation and recreation. The park is located in Deer Creek, Mill Creek, New Vernon, and Sandy Lake townships in Mercer County.
9 – Local restaurants bouncing back post-COVID: Now that the pandemic is cooling off, local restaurants are heating up, even though higher supply costs and staff shortages continue to hit their profits.
11 – County schools to benefit from funding boost: School districts throughout Mercer County and the rest of Pennsylvania will see an increase in education funding under the state’s new budget.
11 – Reviving history: Greenville Heritage Days gives visitors a glimpse of local past. The event upped its game this year by offering more live entertainment and other activities.
14 – A mission on wheels: Cross-country cyclists with Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure stop in the valley to raise funds for Fuller Center, a faith-based non-profit group headquartered in Americas, Ga. The organization builds and rehabilitates homes for the needy. There were 25 of 40 cyclists in the Sharon area for two days, staying at First Presbyterian Church of Sharon and working on some much-needed projects with the Fuller Center for Mercer County, previously Habitat for Humanity.
15 – West Middlesex teen drives to event victory: West Middlesex High School’s Kate Sowers is crowned champion of the 74th Herald Tam O’Shanter Junior Golf Tournament with a 154 over the two days.
15 – First Night Market draws crowds, vendors: Food trucks and vendors filled the parking lot of the National Guard Armory in Hermitage for the first “Night Market,” an expansion of the traditional farmers’ market.
15 – Grant to help improve city’s gateway: A $348,000 state grant to make Sharon more enticing to visitors and residents is awarded to fund a project to upgrade traffic signals at the intersection of West State Street and Irvine Avenue. City Manager Bob Fiscus calls it the Gateway Project because the intersection is close to the Ohio border.
16 – Community band celebrates 45 years with special concert: Mercer Community Band observes its 45th anniversary with a special concert in its usual venue at Mercer County Courthouse plaza.
18 – VFW musters support to help local veteran: Grove City VFW and the community came together for a breakfast fundraiser to assist an unidentified 41-year-old veteran from Grove City paralyzed from combat-related injuries May 2018 in Afghanistan. The veteran’s home requires renovations, including a freedom bed and wheelchair ramp. The event raised more than $3,000.
19 – Dig uncovers ‘items of interest’ in ’77 cold case: Farrell High graduate and mother of two Billie Lynn Groff vanished from her Hubbard home in 1977. Authorities hope an excavation at a property on Memorial Drive in Farrell shed light on the decades-old case.
20 – Ed Farrell to receive the Dow Carnahan Award at PAC Football Media Day: Retired Herald Sports Editor Ed Farrell is named 2022 recipient of the Dow Carnahan Media Award for his commendable service covering and promoting conference student-athletes, coaches and programs. The honor is set to be presented Aug. 3 during the annual Presidential Athletic Conference Football Media Day at St. Vincent College, Latrobe.
21 – New businesses landing in Hermitage: Hobby Lobby plans its opening day and two homes are demolished nearby to make way for a new federal credit union.
21 – High-tech vendor expands in more than one fashion: Dean Natural Vending embraces grand vision, occupies new, larger space at LindenPointe. The business offers a point-of-sale system utilized by the company’s open markets, allowing for payments with cash, cards, or via an app.
21 – Work on FedEx distribution center moves forward: Work is underway at the future site of a fedEx distribution center along South Hermitage Road near Intersection 80.
23 – Community unites to keep Kennedy Catholic afloat: Cuts, surge of donations ensure school’s future; Pete Iacino returns to the helm, calling current changes a “reset.”
23: Sharon schools considering outsourcing teacher’s aides: Sharon City School Board votes unanimously to approve outsourcing the employment of teacher’s aide employees. The decision comes with some controversy regarding union membership and healthcare benefits, among others.
25 – WaterFire afterglow: Thousands attend the annual Shenango River water event in downtown Sharon.
26 – Murals at Artman Elementary School memorialize past teacher: A series of new murals in Artman Elementary School’s courtyard in Hermitage give the area more than a facelift – they memorialize a past teacher. The murals, which memorialize the late Linda Hickman, a longtime teacher and librarian at Artman, were painted by students under the guidance of elementary art teacher Jessica Gibb.
27 – Million-dollar renovation: The city of Sharon invests $1.3 million of federal funds into several long-lasting development projects.
28 – Grants fill pantries’ hunger for efficiency: Community Action Partnership present a total of $23,729 to representatives of seven area food pantries within the Community Food Warehouse in Sharon.
30 – Windfall may not translate to tax relief: Timing and small subsidy increases likely to prevent Sharon schools from passing added funding to taxpayers. An unanticipated $3 million windfall will not reduce a planned property tax increase of 3.7 percent.
30 – Hermitage commissioners approve merger agreement with Wheatland: Municipal officials in the city of Hermitage and the borough of Wheatland vote to merge Wheatland into the city. Voters will have final say in November.
AUGUST
1 – Sharon Regional confronts nursing shortage: Sharon Regional Medical Center is taking steps to combat a nursing staff shortage that began in 2020 and intensified with the COVID 19 pandemic. The state of Pennsylvania is also making moves to get nursing graduates into the work force.
1 – Gas robbery hamstrings Prince of Peace Center: Thief drains the local charity’s box truck, causing damage to the vehicle’s gas tank and draining the tank of 35 gallons of fuel. Total damage, towing and repairs cost $1,200. Mercer County State Bank had an employee fundraising account that covered the costs.
1 – Saturday in the park: Hermitage Arts Festival, a two-day event in Rodney White Olympic Park, featured arts, activities, performances, and foot trucks.
2 – Longietti: Thanks for the memories (and the votes): Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, is honored at a dinner held to thank his long-time supporters and support the candidacy of Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle, the Democratic nominee for the seat Longietti has held for eight terms.
3 – City poised to close dangerous intersection: Following yet another crash at the intersection of Spencer Avenue and East Connelly Boulevard, city officials announce the potential closure of that intersection. Officials call the area one of the city’s most dangerous, having been the site of 16 accidents in three years, including a fatal wreck in November 2021.
3 – Esteemed county judge Fornelli dead at age 81: Senior Judge Francis J. Fornelli, who served 21 years as president judge on the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, on his 81st birthday.
4 – Sharon scores clean yards thanks to team: Sharon High School football team spent an evening cleaning up up the Musser Elementary School neighborhood as part of a project called, “Getting Gritty for our City.” The effort is two-fold: to make the neighborhood more safe and appealing and to set an example for elementary school students.
5 – PSU seeks $1 million from city, schools toward athletic complex: Penn State Shenango officials ask the city of Sharon and Sharon City Schools to contribute $500,000 each toward the building of a baseball and softball complex on the college campus.
5 – Sharon firefighters rescue dog from Shenango River: Sharon firefighters rescued a frightened dog from the Shenango River after it fell into the river and became trapped.
6 – Local programs for youngsters get $1.5 million from state: Local children get a million-dollar plus education as non-profit organizations score more than that amount in state grants for child care and education programs.
8 – Dogs help teach youngsters lesson about safety around animals: Dogs and their owners, along with representatives from Dog Smartz Unleashed and the Animal Protection League of western Pennsylvania, visit Buhl Club’s summer camp to emphasize to children and adults how to safely approach a strange dog.
9 – Fire destroys buildings at Church of God campground: No one was injured but two buildings were destroyed in a fire at the National Association of the Church of God campground in Shenango Township.
10 – SV YMCA merging into Grove City YMCA: An agreement reached on Aug. 1 will merge the two YMCA organizations in Mercer County, with the Grove City YMCA taking over Shenango Valley’s YMCA in Hermitage. The merger will reduce costs and allow for much-needed upgrades to the Hermitage building and its equipment.
11 – Shenango Valley Mall under new ownership: The McConnell family sells the Hermitage shopping mall to Butterfli Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Ohio-based Pepper Pike, FLICORE, LLC, bringing new hope to the near-empty mall’s future.
12 – Staff shortage closing Tails of Hope for now: Tails of Hope, a busy spay/neuter clinic, struggles to find enough trained veterinary techs and qualified support staff. Because of this, the clinic is closing, hopefully temporarily.
15 – Groundbreaking bicycle park arriving in Sharon: A new bicycle safety and skills track designed for 5 – 15 year olds is under construction in River Gardens Park in downtown Sharon.
16 – Mercer County man charged with threatening FBI: A Mercer County man faces a federal charge after making online threats against the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Adam Bies of Springfield Township is charged with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer, according to an affidavit unsealed Monday by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
17 – Sharon board mum on rescinding tax hike: State funding rose $3 million after Sharon City School Board set local tax rate so a Sharon resident asked the board to reconsider its decision.
17 – Hoover headed to TigerTown: Stephen Hoover, who served Mercer Area School District for 12 years as athletic director and transportation director, accepts new job as athletic director for Sharon City Schools.
18 – Trumbull County to get $344M for opioid damages: Trumbull County in Ohio is one of two Ohio counties to share $650M in damages awarded by a federal judge against three big pharmacy chains claiming they caused severe harm to communities from the way they distributed opioids. The money will be paid over 15 years with the first two years paid up front.
18 – Sharon gives $760,000 more in ARPA funds to small businesses: Sharon City Council approves spending $760,000 of American Rescue Act funds toward Sharon revitalization and investment grants, along with a $70,000 start-up grant to Croaker’s Brewing Co. to move from New Castle to Sharon.
19 – Mercer United Way lands $1.8M education grant: Federal funding awarded to United Way of Mercer County in the amount of $1.8 million will give local students a boost in their future careers. The state Department of Education grant will provide $360,000 annually over five years for local after-school programs.
19 – County gets $874K in opioid settlement: Mercer County will receive $874,000 in two payments as part of the opioid crisis settlement from distributors. The agreement will award the county a total of about $6.5 million over 20 years with payments made annually. The money will be used toward training for first responders and for youth for prevention purposes, providing Narcan to the uninsured, and providing treatment and recovery support services.
19 – Farrell police to get body cameras: Farrell Police Department will be the first in Mercer County to be working with body cameras. The addition of body cameras is viewed as a positive improvement, both by police and the community.
19 – Food on the move: Community Food Warehouse takes over Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit operation that provided food for those in need for many years.
20 – Schools have enough teachers – barely: Area school districts address security, staffing concerns heading into new school year, noting that they are “feeling the pinch.”
25 – Golfers gather to raise money for United Way of Mercer County: Avalon Country Club and Buhl Farm Golf Course was the site of the first reorganized Penn Northwest Pro-AM golf tournament that drew the interest of 160 golfers, four amateurs and one golf pro. The event helped to raise more than $25,000 for the United Way of Mercer County in partnership with Business and Industry Day by Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce.
26 – A moving experience: Volunteers honor the fallen of the Vietnam War by bringing The Moving Wall of names to Shenango Valley for a few days. A half-sized replica of the monument located in Washington, D.C., the wall sections were escorted by more than 100 motorcyclists, most of whom are veterans themselves.
27 – NLMK on hot streak with $100m furnace: Steelmaker NLMK Pennsylvania has 100 million reasons to like its new furnace. With a price tag of $100 million, the major investment allows for a new single furnace to replace NMLK’s antiquated three furnaces that date to 1960.
29 – Fetterman draws a crowd: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman brings his campaign for U.S. Senate to Mercer County, drawing a crowd at Hickory VFW. The stop was one of Fetterman’s first public appearances since he suffered a near-fatal stroke May 13.
29 – Visitors see history come alive at 75th anniversary celebration: Helen Black Miller Chapel in Mercer, home to Mercer County Historical Society, celebrates its 75th anniversary.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 1 – International affairs hit local sheep farmers: Facing plummeting prices, farmers blame America’s relationship with China, a major buyer of American wool. To fight back, the industry has developed wool pellets as fertilizer.
Sept. 2 – The Great Stoneboro Fair. New rules make racing safer for horses: The Great Stoneboro Fair hosted the first harness racing event under new rules, which Rich Gillock, president of the Standardbred Association of Western Pennsylvania, said reduces and even eliminates problems with harness racing.
Sept. 2 – Sharon to receive $968K for safety, protection: The city of Sharon will receive a substantial grant for public safety through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Sharon Fire Department is set to receive $769,320 and the city department of Operations and Safety is in line for a grant of $199,285.
Sept. 5 – Hickory student racks up victories behind the wheel: Ayden Cipriano, a 16-year-old junior at Hickory High School, marks wins at Tri-City Raceway Park and Sharon Speedway, where he races other drivers his age and those in their 30s and 40s.
Sept. 5 – Pegues Sports Complex unveiled: Farrell’s new sports complex for football and track opens with a football matchup between the Farrell Steelers and Ursuline High School in Ohio.
Sept. 6 – ’Biggest picnic in the park.” Rain fails to dampen spirits of those who attended Buhl Day: The threat of rain did not deter several thousand people from showing up for annual Buhl Day festivities.
Sept. 7 – A bang-up night: A Demolition Derby for children and adults opens the 78th annual Jamestown Community Fair.
Sept. 8 – Church to unveil veterans memorial on 9/11: Church of the Good Shepherd Parish in West Middlesex shares plans to commemorate 9/11 and unveil a monument dedicated to military veterans from the parish.
Sept. 8 – ACTS to raise curtain at new home: The ACTS Theater group plans a grand opening celebration of its new performing arts center with a musical revue of past shows.
Sept. 8 – Jamestown Fair crowns its 2022 queen: Elizabeth Figiel is crowned fair queen at the 2022 Jamestown Community Fair.
Sept. 13 – Tails of Hope come true: After temporarily closing in mid-August due to a lack of support staff, Tails of Hope clinic in Hermitage opened for one special day of surgeries thanks to a few “heroes” who stepped up, Executive Director Soraya Hejazi said.
Sept. 14 – A good time on all levels, Nova to open series of themed venues in downtown Sharon: A new business in Sharon promises to bring multiple levels of entertainment to the community. Several themed bars are planned to highlight of Nova Destinations, 23 Chestnut Ave., Sharon. The building has four floors and a basement. The businesses will open in phases. Novosel predicts that it will take two years to complete the entire operation.
Sept. 15 – Strike up the bands, 41st annual Mercer County Band Festival makes a great sound: With 899 performers, there was plenty of music during the 41st Annual Mercer County Band Festival Wednesday at Grove City High School’s Forker Field. The festival included high school bands from Farrell, Greenville, Grove City, Hickory, Lakeview, Mercer, Reynolds, Sharon, Sharpsville and West Middlesex, and the Grove City College marching band.
Sept. 16 – Food Fight generates tons of interest – and tons of food: Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County receives 7153 pounds of food, nearly four tons from more than 60 area businesses that participated in the Lady Scouts food drive.
Sept. 17 – Stuff-The-Bus event collects food for needy families: Donors stuffed Myron’s Meal Mobile with nearly a ton of food to help feed needy families in Mercer County.
Sept. 19 – Owner aims to turn Conneaut Lake Park land into RV Park: The owner of Conneaut Lake Park in Summit Township wants to use the land to add more than 460 recreational vehicle sites, plus recreational and related facilities.
Sept. 20 — Hazard pay could continue for bus drivers: Drivers with the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments’ transportation services might continue to receive hazard pay, which was added to retain drivers and maintain services. Up for continuation is a $3-an-hour hazardous pay for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Sept. 23 – Change of seasons; Christmasland opens at Kraynak’s: The calendar may say autumn, but at Kraynak’s in Hermitage, it’s a season beyond with the opening of Christmasland Sept. 10.
Sept. 23 – $800,000 in grants to aid existing, soon-to-open Sharon businesses: Webb Winery is one of eight businesses awarded grants from the American Rescue Plan Act funding from the city of Sharon. The winery, also located in Hermitage, will use $70,000 of the award to expand its business into downtown Sharon.
Sept. 24 – A place for play in Shenango Twp: Shenango Township receives a grant for $220,854 state grant to create multiple new sports venues and playgrounds at its municipal park.
Sept. 24 – Volunteers help flames burn brightly: WaterFire Sharon closes its 10th season, causing organizers to reflect on how far the event has come.
Sept. 26 – Hermitage gets grant to build dek hockey rink: Plans to create a new dek hockey rink at the Hermitage Athletic Complex on South Darby Road moves forward with more than a quarter million dollars from the state.
Sept. 28 – Shelter stretched beyond capacity: With adoptions down, the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is above capacity. Many of the animals were pets during COVID and are no longer wanted.
Sept. 29 – Farrell’s new police chief takes on new challenges: New Farrell Police Chief Charles Rubano looks into creative ways to offset his short staff of officers and implement body cameras.
