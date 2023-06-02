2023 Buhl Park concerts
This is the schedule of the 2023 summer concerts at Buhl Park in Hermitage. The free concerts are at 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
• Sunday, June 4 — 2nd Avenue Project (rock ‘n’ soul hits from Chicago, Santana, Steely Dan, and more)
• Wednesday, June 7 — Guys Without Ties (classic rock band with horns — music, from old to new)
• Sunday, June 11 — The Liverpool Lads (a wonderfully fab Beatles tribute)
• Wednesday, June 14 — LedSmith (a tribute to the sights and sounds of Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith)
• Sunday, June 18 — Juvenile Characteristics (Americana, Roots Rock, and a mix of originals and covers)
• Wednesday, June 21 — Blue Fish Jam (funk, jazz and pop)
• Sunday, June 25 — Buhl Community Band (a variety of concert band music)
• Wednesday, June 28 — Pipe Dreams (yacht rock and music from the 1970s and 1980s)
• Sunday, July 2 — Chris Higbee (a local lcountry music artist, expert fiddler, singer and song writer)
• Wednesday, July 5 — China Grove (a tribute to the Doobie Brothers)
• Sunday, July 9 — Grant Street Exit (great mix of blues and swing)
• Wednesday, July 12 — John Reese and Backbeat (jazz standards, R and B, Motown)
• Sunday, July 16 — Mercer Community Band (85-piece band, concert band medleys)
• Wednesday, July 19 — FX Project (high energy blues band)
• Sunday, July 23 — The Wrangler Band (country and classic rock from old to new)
• Wednesday, July 26 — The River Saints (blues, Roots Rock, Americana, country, soul, R and B)
• Sunday, July 30 — The Dorals (Music of the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, oldies, Motown and beyond)
• Wednesday, Aug. 2 — T Vaughn Blue (a variety of classic rock, Motown and some blues)
• Sunday, Aug. 6 — The Four Kings and Queen (funk, rock, R and B, Motown and jazz)
• Wednesday, Aug. 9 — The PolkaMeisters (party polka tunes)
• Sunday, Aug. 13 — Navy Band Northeast (one of our nation’s finest military concert bands)
• Wednesday, Aug. 16 — Velveeta (cheesy music from the 1980s and ‘90s)
• Sunday, Aug. 20 — Menagerie (A blend of ‘70s, R and B, and rock)
• Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Reserved for rain make-up
• Sunday, Aug. 27 — Jersey – The Band (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band)
• Wednesday, Aug. 30 — Reserved for rain make-up
