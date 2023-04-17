HERMITAGE — This season’s Herald-Tamie Junior Golf Championship will have a different energy this summer.
John Kerins, the director of golf and co-owner at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, said the 2023 tournament will see some familiar faces at the Hermitage venue. For the 75th anniversary of the tournament, past participants will be welcome to attend and watch the area’s top golfers take the course.
“We’ll have the presentation at the scoreboard, but we’re gonna honor all the past champions that would like to come,” Kerins said. “Anybody that’s ever played in the tournament over the last 75 (years) is welcome to come. We’re gonna have a little reception party for everybody afterwards.”
Herald-Tamie play is scheduled to begin on June 31 and conclude on July 1.
“The first round will be on that Thursday morning, like normal,” Kerins said. “We’ll have a cut, and we’ll tee off late in the day, around 2 p.m. on Friday. So the finals will be finishing around 7 p.m.”
West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers won the junior tournament last season, finishing with a two-day score of 154. The Herald-Tamie win was a springboard for the upcoming freshman into her first year of varsity golf.
Grove City eighth grader Issac Allan finished as the runner-up to Sowers. He shot a 161 with an 81 on Day 1 and an 80 to follow.
Kerins has seen girls golf become stronger in recent years. He expects to see more improved play from the local female golf scene this season and in the near future.
“There’s more sports for the boys to play as well. Your football coach, basketball coach, baseball coach, they want you practicing year-round,” Kerins said. “That’s kinda hurt some of the better athletes from playing golf, but there’s still a lot of good male golfers.”
The tournament is a point of pride for Kerins and his family.
Kerins’ father helped start the event in the late 1940s, and it’s been a showcase every year for golfers in the area ever since.
Last season’s event had to be pushed back a couple weeks due to low registration. It was played in the middle of July instead of the end of June, but Kerins has remained committed to holding the Herald-Tamie.
The two-day competition is part of Mercer County’s golf history. and this summer, Kerins will see another young golfer add their name to the local history books, and at the same time, honor the past 75 years worth of athletes.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Kerins said. “We’re gonna do a couple special things.”
