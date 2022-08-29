About 11:30 a.m. Monday, the temperature in Youngstown was 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Less than two hours later, at 1 p.m., the temperature had plummeted to 72 degrees, courtesy of a torrential thunderstorm that struck the Shenango Valley almost exactly at noon. The storm, which let up after a few hours, dumped between a quarter inch and a half inch on the Shenango Valley, with a few areas near Grove City getting a little more rainfall.
The rainstorm broke a heat wave that broiled the area in recent days. Even though the sun returned late Monday afternoon into evening, temperatures rose only to the mid-70s
Temperatures have risen into the 80s every day since Monday, Aug. 22, with the heat peaking at 88 degrees on Sunday.
Those conditions are likely to moderate in the wake of Monday’s storm, with high temperatures forecast to remain in the 70s through Thursday. After overnight thunderstorms early Tuesday morning, there is no more rain in the forecast into Labor Day weekend.
