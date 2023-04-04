After 85 years minus five days, my mother had accumulated a lot of stuff — including, but not limited to, two deceased husbands, a partner, three children and seven stepchildren.
And several hundred dollars worth of yarn.
Last Wednesday, 13 days after Mom died, I was at her house to help relieve some of the accumulation. My mother crocheted avidly, and my 15-year-old daughter is the only one of her grandchildren to have taken up the craft.
To be fair, though, my daughter has taken up all the crafts.
Lying next to the yarn bins were a couple of bins full of books — by Te-Nehisi Coates, Trevor Noah and Maya Angelou, and about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the 19th century Trail of Tears forced march of American Indians.
My mom was woke.
Keep in mind, we’re talking about an 84-year-old white woman who lived in rural western Pennsylvania her entire life. I shouldn’t have been surprised that Mom appeared to have dipped into Nikole Hannah-Jones’ to-be-read stack.
My mother gave me, to quote George Orwell, “a facility with words and a power of facing unpleasant facts.”
Both at the same time.
My dad, her first husband, died when I was 6, leaving her a 33-year-old widow with two small children. But she set aside a piece of Dad’s insurance payment — an expenditure that, given what would happen in the ensuing years, she probably couldn’t afford.
I was able to read out loud as soon as I could talk, and Mom was trying to nurture my gift.
She made me into a writer while teaching me how to face unpleasant facts.
For the next few years, things were a little skinny around our house, especially at the end of every month before the Social Security survivors’ checks came in.
When she met an interstate truck driving steel hauler a few years later, things got a little easier, until the metaphorical steel crash of the 1980s, and an actual traffic crash left him out of work for a few years.
Undaunted, my mother trained as a veterinary technician and went to work for the University of Pittsburgh.
During the entire time, she taught us, by example, about shattering stereotypes.
She had learned to drive on tractors at her parents’ farm. The experience left her able to handle anything with a wheel and two or three pedals — including the high-performance Camaro my half-brother entrusted to her when the Coast Guard sent him to Vietnam, and an 18-wheeler rig that she drove home one night when my stepfather had too many.
One summer, in the late 1970s, my sister and I were staying over for a few nights with our grandparents — our father’s mom and dad, who both outlived him by more than 10 years — watching the 6 o’clock news.
The anchor came on and read a story about a gay rights protest, and my grandmother scoffed.
“If they’re not hurting anyone else, they should be able to do what they want,” I said.
Those words were my mother’s — 12-year-old me only said them.
Mom passed away as suddenly as a woman five days short of her 85th birthday possibly could.
The morning of her last day in this world, she had a fairly normal phone conversation with my sister, as she did most days. Her blood pressure was fading, so she had called an ambulance to take her to the hospital.
Less than 12 hours later, medical staff took her off the ventilator and took she took her final breaths.
She left behind rooms full of costume jewelry, books, yarn and clothes. At her memorial service, my youngest sister said, “If she wanted it, she had to have it. If it came in more than one color, she had to have them all.”
Sometimes, though, things are more than just things. Sometimes, things contain memories. Sometimes they become tokens of love.
I see those tokens in those encyclopedias, the ring of intertwined hearts or the locket that my daughter wears almost constantly, the stack of woke books waiting for their places on my bookshelf.
I see my mother’s love in the 2-foot-high pile of yarn in my daughter’s room.
And I’ll see it in everything she’s going to make out of that yarn.
