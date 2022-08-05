ABOUT HEAD START
• Pre-K Counts: A state program providing full-day pre-kindergarten 5 days a week to eligible children 3-5 for those at the entry level for kindergarten. It’s also for those at risk of failing school with family earnings up to 300 percent of the federal income poverty level. An example is a family of four earning $72,900 who may also be learning the English language or have special needs.
The program also helps with any disabilities and family difficulties.
• Head Start: Children ages 3-5, family income at or below 100 percent of the federal poverty level. The children are prepared for kindergarten through curriculum. Also, it provides other needs such as healthcare and ensuring kids have two meals a day with a snack. It also provides services for disabilities, mental health, health screening and provides a daily breakfast and lunch.
• Early Head Start: Serves children from birth to under 3 and pregnant women. It provides similar services as Head Start but is tailored for the needs of each infant and toddler. The program provides child development and family support services to low-income families. It includes training parents how to better interact with their child, such as reading them stories, how to get proper housing and continuing education for financial security.
• Supplemental Head Start: It mirrors federal Head Start but instead uses state funds.
ONLINE: Mercer County Head Start, Early Head Start, Pa. Pre-K Counts: mchs-ehs.org.
