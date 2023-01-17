Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker announced Thursday that he intends to seek re-election to a second full term in office.
He will pursue the Republican nomination in the May 16 primary.
Acker, 69, was appointed as district attorney in February 2019 after his predecessor, Miles Karson, was convicted of obstruction and official oppression charges. Acker successfully ran for the office that year.
He cited supporting first responders by personally assisting with crime scene and vehicle accident investigations and pursuing justice for victims.
“I am proud of my record of prosecuting criminals and will continue to work with local. state and federal officials,” he said.
As he approaches his fourth anniversary of taking office, Acker listed the establishment of a digital forensic laboratory and strengthening relationships with state and federal law enforcement agencies.
He cited those relationships as an asset in the prosecution of crimes against children and to fight the opioid epidemic.
