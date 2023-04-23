It was a historic season for the Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team and the Golden Eagles led the way on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 2A All-State team.
Sophomore Layke Fields was named the Player of the Year and First Team All-State, freshman Bella Magestro was a Second Team selection, and Justin Magestro was named Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, Wilmington sophomore standout Lia Krarup was named Third Team All-State.
Fields and Bella Magestro led KC to its 14th region title, 13th straight District 10 championship, the program’s 29th overall D-10 crown, and the Golden Eagles’ second state title, the first coming in 2001.
KC’s two state titles are the only girls basketball state championships in Mercer County history.
Fields, who was named Second Team All-State as a freshman last season, has compiled 905 career points and 548 rebounds.
Kennedy Catholic captured the Class 2A state title on March 23 with a 65-45 win over Homer-Center at the Giant Center in Hershey. Fields scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Bella Magestro had 15 points.
Fields averaged 19.1 points-per-game this past season and routinely had double-doubles.
“It is such a deserving honor for Layke,” said Justin Magestro. “She was a dominant force on both sides of the ball all season. She’s very humble and a great teammate.
“Am I surprised by the honor? Not really because Layke was that dominating. She’s dominated the entire season. Not just in points, but in all facets — rebounding, scoring, blocks. She was the complete package this year.
“My personal belief is that she was the best post player in the entire state in all classes. We played teams in all classes and she dominated in every classification. As her coach, I’ll say if she wasn’t the best post player in the entire state, she was definitely in the top two or three.”
Bella Magestro came off the bench for the Golden Eagles and averaged 12.1 points-per-game.
“I talked to all of my players at the start of the season and explained what their roles were,” said Justin Magestro. “I told Bella she’ll be coming off the bench and she said ‘I don’t care where I play, I just want to do whatever I can to get a win.’
“She really embraced that sixth-man role. She’s a very, very unselfish player. She loves to get her teammates involved. I don’t know how many times
