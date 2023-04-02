INFO BOX

RESCUE ME! Spring PAW-looza!

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Volant Mills, 550 Main St., Volant.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volant shops open.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. DJ Steve

• 12 p.m. Volant Courtyard: Doggie Egg Hunt — $6

• 2 p.m. Lick and Paint: 20 openings, call for availability.

• 4:30 p.m. Chinese auction.

• 4 to 5 p.m. "Yappy Hour" by Knockin Noggin Cidery and Winery and Derailed Distillery.

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coney Island hotdogs.

• Bella's Pet Grooming Nail Trimming by appointment — $10

• Anima Davina Photography Pet Portraits by appointment — $8

• Purchase nail trimming, pet photography and Doggie Egg Hunt — $20 (reg $24)

• Shenango Valley Animal Shelter

• Humane Society of Lawrence County

• Pawmazing Bakery LLC — Dog treats.

• Dogsmartz Unleashed — Dog training and behavior.

• Tails of Hope Inc. — Spay and Neuter Clinic.

For appointments, call 724-901-1920

