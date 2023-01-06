PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – A two-car accident resulted in one fatality, two seriously injured and another injury Friday evening at the intersection of Route 18 and Reynolds Industrial Park Road in Pymatuning Township Friday.
The accident occurred before 7 p.m. Pymatuning Township police said one vehicle was traveling north on Route 18 and drove through a red light and struck the other vehicle, which was going through the intersection. The two injured people were transported to hospitals.
Police said the names of the injured weren’t immediately available, and withheld the deceased driver’s name pending notification of family.
Pymatuning Township police is continuing to investigate the accident.
