SHARON – A wee bit of Irish culture is arriving Saturday in Sharon – and that’s not a load of blarney.
The local Irish band County Mayo is playing at The Corinthian Banquet Center in downtown Sharon on Saturday. The “Night of Irish Music’’ is organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians. The doors open at 6 p.m. with music to begin at 6:30 and will go until 10 p.m.
County Mayo’s membership has changed over the years, said Shenango Township resident Ted Miller, the group’s lead singer who also plays the Irish drums.
“Some people had to leave because of jobs or a death in the family,’’ Miller said.
Formed in the early '80s, County Mayo gets its name from a western Ireland county, a region where a couple band members trace their Irish roots.
Part of the band’s charm is an open invitation for other musicians to join them – even if it’s just for one night.
“Over the years we’ve gotten musicians from Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Columbus who show up and perform with us,’’ Miller said.
Other entertainers set for the evening includes members of the Burke School of Irish Dance from Youngstown. Cynthia Kelleher will offer face painting and the Irish Design Center in Pittsburgh will have Irish-made goods, such as clothing and jewelry for sale. and the Corinthian will have traditional Irish food for sale.
There’s no cover charge but a donations of non-perishable food items is requested for the St. Joseph Food Pantry.
When performing the most requested song the band gets isn’t Danny Boy, Miller said. Rather, it’s “The Fields of Athenry.”
The song is set in the Great Famine during the 1840s where thousands died of starvation due to Ireland’s potato blight. It tells the story of a man who stole food to feed his family but was caught and sentenced to Britain’s penal colony in Australia.
An estimated 1 million people died in the Great Famine and an additional 1 million left Ireland, many to the United States. As of 2022, Ireland’s population, 7.1 million, still has not reached pre-Famine levels.
“A lot of Irish songs deal about struggle and immigration,’’ Miller said. “And that’s why Irish songs are so popular, it deals with issues that crosses all cultures.’’
For over 20 years, County Mayo has held local events centering on Irish culture. Miller said he’s hoping that it can go on for another 20 years, but someone else will have to take over the baton — or the drumsticks.
“We need people to carry on the tradition,’’ Miller said. “In 20 years I’ll be 93. I don’t think I’ll be singing Irish songs as heartily by then.’’
