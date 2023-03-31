Keep those flashlights charged – the area is going to get pounded again with another wind storm, a meteorologist says.
Jake Sojda, an AccuWeather meteorologist, has been following a major storm front that’s barreling across the Midwest.
“We’re expecting a line of storms from western Ohio, and as it enters eastern Ohio things could get feisty,’’ Sojda said.
Between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. today, Saturday, a short downpour is expected. Winds are expected to be in the 30 to 35 mph range, he said.
But that’s not the worst of it.
Sunshine is expected after dawn. Normally that would be welcomed news but not with this weather front, Sojda said.
“Once the sun comes out water on the ground is going to evaporate and it’s going to help drive this storm even more,’’ he said.
Cold air from the north is expected to arrive between 1 to 3 p.m. and will smack the warm, moist air from the south.
That could create another round of very heavy rain, possibly thunderstorms.
“You’re probably going to see wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph,’’ Soda said. “I wouldn’t discount the possibility that gusts could hit 70 mph.’’
Despite expected monstrous winds, conditions for a tornado are very low, he added.
Last Saturday the area was hammered with a brutal wind storm that at one point left over 25,500 Penn Power customers in Mercer County without power. Winds with gusts of 60 mph downed trees and power lines countywide.
The utility called in up to 70 line crews from the Harrisburg and Philadelphia areas. Most outages were restored by Monday but a few remained until Wednesday to early Thursday.
Penn Power said it’s keeping some of these additional crews on standby in case the area gets pummeled on Saturday.
Here’s the rough part: This pattern of winds storms isn’t going away.
“When looking into Tuesday night and Wednesday we’re looking out for a very similar situation of strong winds,’’ Sojda said. “The utility line workers are going to have their work cut out for them.’
