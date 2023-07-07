The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office carried out raids in Sharon and Cleveland, resulting in charges against two men accused of selling drugs.
Larry Dennell Marrow, 35, of 493 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, and Justin Danglo Nichols, 29, of 148 Fifth Ave., Sharon, were charged after agents served search warrants Monday at Nichols’ residence, 467 Columbia St., Sharon, and a location in Cleveland.
Agents for the Attorney General’s office served another warrant Thursday at Marrow’s residence.
Marrow was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Travis Martwinski of Sharon and placed in Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond. Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker said Friday that Nichols was being held in Cuyahoga County Jail.
After obtaining the search warrant through the Western District of Pennsylvania federal court in Pittsburgh, agents on Tuesday raided the Fifth Avenue and Columbia Street locations, seizing 217 grams of crack cocaine, 600 grams of cocaine, 530 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of meth, 2,652 grams of marijuana, $20,000 in cash and a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and 31 rounds.
Nichols was convicted of a felony in Ohio, according to the criminal complaint filed with Martwinski, and is not legally able to possess firearms.
Among the paraphernalia seized was a device for making drug “bricks.”
Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, law enforcement officials raided Marrow’s residence, with a search warrant issued by a judge from the Western District of Pennsylvania and seized about 65 grams of fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.
Nichols is charged with six counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and a single count of illegal possession of a weapon. Marrow is charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
Marrow is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 19.
Acker said the seizures are part of an ongoing effort to control the drug trade in Mercer County, but meaningful progress will require curbing demand.
“We can arrest, prosecute and sentence every drug dealer in Mercer County but until we get the demand dealt with, there will just be someone else to take their place,” he said.
NOTE: All defendants are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
