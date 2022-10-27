SHARON – Musician Chris Higbee will headline the entertainment today, Oct. 28, as Sharon will celebrates Halloween weekend with its inaugural Frightfully Fun Fest.
The event begins from 4 to 9 p.m. outside the original Quaker Steak and Lube, 110 W. Connelly Blvd. in Sharon. The event includes DJ Chris Fink, who will perform before Higbee’s show.
Guests will be able to enjoy a lighted outdoor pop-up artisan marketplace, a pet costume judged by Greenville-based Strayhaven Animal Shelter and a pumpkin decorating contest.
With the onset of chilly evenings, people will be able to take advantage of warming stations set up throughout the area.
Sponsors for the event include UPMC Horizon and Jameson hospitals for the market, Primary Health Network and Primary Health Network Charitable Foundation for the children’s activities, and Miller Lite and Quaker Steak and Lube for the entertainment.
Frightfully Fun Fest is part of Sharon’s ongoing campaign to hold events to attract visitors to the city’s downtown business district.
This includes the area around Quaker Steak and Lube, where the city is planning to establish a riverfront entertainment complex paid for with pandemic relief funds.
Sharon’s next marketplace event will be noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 26, for Small Business Saturday at the former Army-Navy store at East State Street and Shenango Avenue. The event will include strolling characters, a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and a visit from Santa bearing Daffin’s candy bars
