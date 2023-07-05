GREENVILLE – Greenville is packing even more heritage and fun into an annual weekend event that opens Friday.
The annual Greenville Heritage Days will take place at Riverside Park with lots to see and do, Jean Carr, the chairwoman for the event said.
“Every year we try to add more things for people to experience,’’ Carr said.
Along with food, live entertainment and craft vendors, the event offers a learning experience – in a fun way.
“We’ll have actors portraying Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln on Saturday walking around and interacting with people,’’ she said.
Also, a Civil War encampment will be located in the park along with a blacksmith.
The event will will kick off 4 p.m. Friday with food and craft vendors inside the park. At the same time activities such as a bounce house will open along with a rock wall.
Starting at 5 p.m. kids can enjoy themselves in the Kids Zone with things such as arts and crafts projects and the petting zoo.
“Our bike parade starts 5 p.m. in the park, where riders are asked to dress like their favorite Super Mario Bros. movie character,’’ Carr said.
Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best bike decorations. The movie will be shown at 9:30 p.m. for free at the amphitheater. At the same time registration begins for the Nightlife Scavenger Hunt.
Then on Saturday rides run from noon to 8:30 p.m. along with the petting zoo. Other activities to be held throughout the day include crafts for kids and face painting.
The Greenville High School Steel Drum Band will play starting at 3 p.m. From 5 to 7 p.m. the musical group “The Dorals’’ will sing songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s in the amphitheater.
The Heritage Days Duck Race starts at 5 p.m. with tickets going for $10 each.
“We end everything at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show set off at Packard Field in the park,’’ Carr said.
