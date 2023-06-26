BROOKFIELD – A Hubbard man was killed Monday evening in a motorcycle-car crash on Yankee Run Road north of Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield.
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Eric J. Gill, 36, was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra-Glide motorcycle southbound on Yankee Run Road at about 6:30 p.m. He drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound SUV driven by Gidget M. Homer, 48, of Masury.
Gill was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Homer was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for minor injuries.
Brookfield Township Fire Department and the Brookfield Township Police Department assisted at the scene. Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit are assisting with the investigation.
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, OSP said, and the crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.