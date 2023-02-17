Talks between attorneys over the reopening of a public restroom in Volant are progressing.
Lawyers for the borough and its council and nine merchants met for a five-hour status conference Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in front of Court of Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto.
Motto met with the merchants’ attorney, Christopher A. Papa of New Castle, the borough’s private attorney Suzanne B. Merrick of Pittsburgh, and the borough’s solicitor John DeCaro.
“We’re a lot closer than we were. There was a lot of progress made,” said Christopher A. Papa. “We just need to flesh out the details.”
Papa represents business owners — John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman and Karen Wensel — who are attempting to force the borough to open the restroom, the upkeep of which is to be paid for with yearly merchant fees. The restroom has mostly been closed since 2012.
The lawsuit claims the approximately $23,800 in fees that were collected from 2012 to 2021 have been improperly placed in the borough’s general fund, and are not being used for the bathroom.
For festivals and other events, vendors purchase portable bathrooms.
After Merrick filed to have the lawsuit dismissed, Motto in August issued an order dismissing most of the claims in the lawsuit while keeping two claims regarding reopening the bathroom and the fees themselves.
This led to the attorneys on both sides looking to discuss how the bathroom can be reopened, and the nature of the merchant fees.
A November motion request made it clear both parties want to settle the matter by settlement conference rather than through a prolonged trial.
Merrick agreed that significant progress has been made.
“This was in large part due to the efforts of Judge Motto. He was both creative and conciliatory in steering the parties toward what we hope will be a mutually acceptable end to the merchants’ lawsuit,” Merrick said. “However, we aren’t there yet. We continue to work on it.”
Papa said he and Merrick are not at liberty to discuss any potential terms or conditions of the potential settlement, but noted a framework is in place.
“There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of parties,” Papa said. “I think we’re getting something workable to fix this situation.”
Motto scheduled another settlement conference for March 30.
However, he said both parties could have a settlement in place before then, which they would present to Motto for him to approve and make final through a court order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.