SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – A state police fire marshal has determined that a house fire Wednesday in Shenango Township was arson.
Trooper Duwayne Baird, a state police fire marshal based at the Butler barracks, said Friday the blaze at 278 Sharon Bedford Road was started by arson.
“We used accelerant detection equipment and a K-9 in the investigation,’’ Baird said.
When asked if any accelerant was found inside the home he said a can of kerosene was discovered.
“Some of the evidence we collected will need further processing,’’ Baird said.
Findings of the investigation were turned over to Shenango Township police, he added.
Immediately after the fire at the small ranch home was extinguished Wednesday afternoon Jason Barnes, Shenango Township Volunteer Fire Department’s fire chief and a township police officer, said the blaze was “suspicious.’’
Barnes estimated the damage to the home's basement and first floor, which sustained smoke and water impacts, would run between $30,000 to $40,000.
When firefighters arrived at the blaze the woman who occupied the home was standing outside with her dog, Barnes previously said. The woman's father owns the home, he said.
The blaze was snuffed out within five minutes of the first firefighters arriving, he said. Eight other local fire departments assisted.
A Shenango Township police spokesman and Barnes weren't immediately available for comment early Friday afternoon.
With the arson ruling, police will now begin an investigation.
“We are likely to assist them in the investigation,’’ Baird said.
