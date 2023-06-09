HERMITAGE — Two vehicles were damaged but no one was injured in a recent accident that left one vehicle on its roof.
The Hermitage and Sharon police departments responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday morning in the 1800 block of Highland Road. The mutual response was due to the jurisdictional boundary to determine the appropriate police agency, Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo said.
The crash investigation determined that a vehicle owned by Mary Catherine Hosey, 60, of Farrell, was parked and unoccupied on Highland Road, facing eastbound.
A vehicle driven by Julie Cylenica, 65, of Sharon, was traveling eastbound on Highland Road and struck the rear of Hosey's vehicle. This caused Cylenica's vehicle to overturn before coming to rest, Piccirillo said.
Cylenica told police she was distracted and did not see Hosey's vehicle before the accident. Piccirillo said Cylenica was cited for careless driving.
Cylenica reported minor injuries at the scene, but no one else was injured in the crash.
Aside from the Hermitage and Sharon police departments, the two cities' fire departments also responded to the scene, along with Kilgore Towing.
Traffic was temporarily redirected at the intersections of Highland Road with Boyd Drive and Richmond Drive while the damaged vehicles were removed. First responders could be seen clearing the scene shortly before 12 p.m. Friday.
