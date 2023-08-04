BACK TO SCHOOL
• A ministry to provide free tennis shoes to area children and youth will be offered from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15 by Chestnut Ridge Church of God, 7215 Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard.
The event is for children in kindergarten through 12th grade in Hubbard, Brookfield, Liberty, Girard, Sharon, Hermitage, Sharpsville, Farrell, and West Middlesex.
Student must be present and accompanied by an adult, who must provide identification and a current utility bill.
• Mohawk School District will host a back-to-school shopping event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and 20, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23 during open house at 385 Mohawk School Road, New Castle.
Most items will be $1. Proceeds benefit the Warrior PRIDE Program for the 2023-24 school year.
