The following contested races are on the ballot in the May 16 primary election. The ballot will include state judicial races, county row offices (commissioner, district attorney, sheriff, prothonotary, clerk of courts); township supervisors and auditors; city and borough mayors, council and commissoners board members and tax collectors; and school board members. There are also ballot questions in Deer Creek, Salem and Sugar Grove townships.

This listing includes only contested races. Elections where the number of candidates are equal to or less than the number of available places on the Nov. 7 general election ballot are not included here.

NON-PARTISAN

SCHOOL BOARDS

All candidates are seeking nominations as both Republican and Democrat unless otherwise indicated. All board elections are 4-year terms with five seats available unless otherwise indicated.

Commodore Perry

Deer Creek and Sandy Creek townships, and Sheakleyville (4-year term, vote for 1)

• Brian Heeter (Republican only)

• Cody Beachy (Republican only)

Farrell Area

(4-year term, vote for five)

• Allen Harrison (Democratic only)

• Dan Dragicevic (Democratic only)

• Gary Satterwhite (Democratic only)

• Louis A. Falconi (Democratic only)

• Charles Branca (Democratic only)

• Terrence Harrison (Democratic only)

Hermitage

(4-year term, vote for five)

• Bethany Becker

• Melanie Ferguson

• Nichole Hamelly

• Lucy Nicastro

• Staci Perman

• Chris Ruffo

• Victoria Tomko

Reynolds

Delaware Township and Fredonia, 4-year term, vote for 2

• Alana Kendall

• Ryan Miller

• James R. Rummel Jr. (Republican only)

Sharon City

(4-year term, vote for five)

• Melvin T. Baker (Democrat only)

• David Buck

• Brian Faber

• Christopher Ford (Democrat only)

• Deborah Roberson (Democrat only)

• Ciera Townsend (Democrat only)

• Matt Vannoy

West Middlesex

(4-year term, vote for five)

• Scott Bartholomew

• Hope Dalessandro

• Andrew Erb

• Sara Kaufman

• Teresa McKissick

• Rachelle Newton

• David Poore

• Michael Seech

STATE JUDICIAL

DEMOCRATIC

Supreme Court Justice

10-year term, vote for one

Daniel McCaffrey, Philadelphia

Debbie Kunselman, Beaver County

Superior Court Justice

10-year term, vote for two

Pat Dugan, Philadelphia

Tamika Lane, Philadelphia

Jill Beck, Allegheny County

Commonwealth Court Justice

10-year term, vote for one

Matt Wolf, Philadelphia

Bryan Neft, Allegheny County

REPUBLICAN

Supreme Court Justice

Patricia McCullough, Allegheny County

Carolyn Carluccio, Montgomery County

Commonwealth Court Justice

Josh Prince, Berks County

Megan Martin, Cumberland County

MERCER COUNTY

DEMOCRATIC

County Commissioner

Tim McGonigle, Hermitage

Jim McLusky, Lackawannock Township

REPUBLICAN

County Commissioner

Justin Pipp, Jamestown

Michael Fennell, South Pymatuning Township

Mark Benedetto, Sharpsville

Bill Finley, Findley Township

Ann Coleman, Hermitage

Roy Trey Wilt, Greenville

Sheriff

• Anthony Tedesco, Shenango Township

• Tim Callahan, Pine Township

MUNICIPALITIES

DEMOCRATIC

City and borough council and mayoral offices are 4-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Township supervisor and auditor offices are 6-year terms with voters casting ballots for one candidate unless otherwise indicated.

City of Farrell

MAYOR

4-year term, vote for one

• Terrence L. Crumby

• Kimberly A. Doss

City of Hermitage

COMMISSIONER

Vote for three

• William Moder

• Michael Niddel

• Duane Piccirilli

• Brian Skibo

City of Sharon

COUNCIL

Vote for 3

• Molly Corbett Bundrant

• Christopher Ford

• David R. Koerth

• Carl Sizer

Wheatland

• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.

REPUBLICAN

Deer Creek Township

AUDITOR

• Kelly Coulter

• Daniel J. Beachy

Delaware Township

SUPERVISOR

Vote for 1

• William E. Anthony

• Alex Kilgore

Greene Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year-term, vote for 1

• David W. McClelland

• Doug Smith

Grove City

COUNCIL, WARD 2

Vote for 1

• Amy L. Gallagher

• Jared Hoffman

Pine Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year term, vote for 1

• Larry Stewart Jr.

• Terry Wolfe

SUPERVISOR

2-year term, vote for 1

• Todd Spears

• Richard Stachel

Shenango Township

SUPERVISOR

6-year term, vote for 2

• Earl A. Butterfield Sr.

• Tom Hubert

• Michael Kaufman

Wheatland

• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.

REFERENDUM QUESTIONS

All registered voters — including third-party and non-partisan voters — are allowed to cast ballots on the referendum questions in their municipality.

The following question will be on the ballot in Deer Creek Township

• Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek would not be permitted.)

The following question will be on the ballot in Salem Township

• Do you favor the issuance of licenses to conduct small games of chance in the Township of Salem? (A YES vote means small games of chance will be permitted in Salem Township. A NO vote means small games of chance will not be permitted in Salem Township,)

The following question will be on the ballot in Sugar Grove Township

• Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for privately owned golf courses in Sugar Grove Township, County of Mercer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the sale of liquor at privately owned public golf courses in Sugar Grove Township would not be permitted.

