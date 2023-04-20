The following contested races are on the ballot in the May 16 primary election. The ballot will include state judicial races, county row offices (commissioner, district attorney, sheriff, prothonotary, clerk of courts); township supervisors and auditors; city and borough mayors, council and commissoners board members and tax collectors; and school board members. There are also ballot questions in Deer Creek, Salem and Sugar Grove townships.
This listing includes only contested races. Elections where the number of candidates are equal to or less than the number of available places on the Nov. 7 general election ballot are not included here.
NON-PARTISAN
SCHOOL BOARDS
All candidates are seeking nominations as both Republican and Democrat unless otherwise indicated. All board elections are 4-year terms with five seats available unless otherwise indicated.
Commodore Perry
Deer Creek and Sandy Creek townships, and Sheakleyville (4-year term, vote for 1)
• Brian Heeter (Republican only)
• Cody Beachy (Republican only)
Farrell Area
(4-year term, vote for five)
• Allen Harrison (Democratic only)
• Dan Dragicevic (Democratic only)
• Gary Satterwhite (Democratic only)
• Louis A. Falconi (Democratic only)
• Charles Branca (Democratic only)
• Terrence Harrison (Democratic only)
Hermitage
(4-year term, vote for five)
• Bethany Becker
• Melanie Ferguson
• Nichole Hamelly
• Lucy Nicastro
• Staci Perman
• Chris Ruffo
• Victoria Tomko
Reynolds
Delaware Township and Fredonia, 4-year term, vote for 2
• Alana Kendall
• Ryan Miller
• James R. Rummel Jr. (Republican only)
Sharon City
(4-year term, vote for five)
• Melvin T. Baker (Democrat only)
• David Buck
• Brian Faber
• Christopher Ford (Democrat only)
• Deborah Roberson (Democrat only)
• Ciera Townsend (Democrat only)
• Matt Vannoy
West Middlesex
(4-year term, vote for five)
• Scott Bartholomew
• Hope Dalessandro
• Andrew Erb
• Sara Kaufman
• Teresa McKissick
• Rachelle Newton
• David Poore
• Michael Seech
STATE JUDICIAL
DEMOCRATIC
Supreme Court Justice
10-year term, vote for one
Daniel McCaffrey, Philadelphia
Debbie Kunselman, Beaver County
Superior Court Justice
10-year term, vote for two
Pat Dugan, Philadelphia
Tamika Lane, Philadelphia
Jill Beck, Allegheny County
Commonwealth Court Justice
10-year term, vote for one
Matt Wolf, Philadelphia
Bryan Neft, Allegheny County
REPUBLICAN
Supreme Court Justice
Patricia McCullough, Allegheny County
Carolyn Carluccio, Montgomery County
Commonwealth Court Justice
Josh Prince, Berks County
Megan Martin, Cumberland County
MERCER COUNTY
DEMOCRATIC
County Commissioner
Tim McGonigle, Hermitage
Jim McLusky, Lackawannock Township
REPUBLICAN
County Commissioner
Justin Pipp, Jamestown
Michael Fennell, South Pymatuning Township
Mark Benedetto, Sharpsville
Bill Finley, Findley Township
Ann Coleman, Hermitage
Roy Trey Wilt, Greenville
Sheriff
• Anthony Tedesco, Shenango Township
• Tim Callahan, Pine Township
MUNICIPALITIES
DEMOCRATIC
City and borough council and mayoral offices are 4-year terms unless otherwise indicated. Township supervisor and auditor offices are 6-year terms with voters casting ballots for one candidate unless otherwise indicated.
City of Farrell
MAYOR
4-year term, vote for one
• Terrence L. Crumby
• Kimberly A. Doss
City of Hermitage
COMMISSIONER
Vote for three
• William Moder
• Michael Niddel
• Duane Piccirilli
• Brian Skibo
City of Sharon
COUNCIL
Vote for 3
• Molly Corbett Bundrant
• Christopher Ford
• David R. Koerth
• Carl Sizer
Wheatland
• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.
REPUBLICAN
Deer Creek Township
AUDITOR
• Kelly Coulter
• Daniel J. Beachy
Delaware Township
SUPERVISOR
Vote for 1
• William E. Anthony
• Alex Kilgore
Greene Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year-term, vote for 1
• David W. McClelland
• Doug Smith
Grove City
COUNCIL, WARD 2
Vote for 1
• Amy L. Gallagher
• Jared Hoffman
Pine Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year term, vote for 1
• Larry Stewart Jr.
• Terry Wolfe
SUPERVISOR
2-year term, vote for 1
• Todd Spears
• Richard Stachel
Shenango Township
SUPERVISOR
6-year term, vote for 2
• Earl A. Butterfield Sr.
• Tom Hubert
• Michael Kaufman
Wheatland
• Wheatland Borough is merging with the City of Hermitage as of January 1, 2024. If you are a Wheatland resident, you should vote on municipal races listed under Hermitage. Wheatland remains part of the Farrell Area School District.
REFERENDUM QUESTIONS
All registered voters — including third-party and non-partisan voters — are allowed to cast ballots on the referendum questions in their municipality.
The following question will be on the ballot in Deer Creek Township
• Do you favor the granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting of malt and brewed beverage retail dispenser licenses for consumption on premises where sold in the Township of Deer Creek would not be permitted.)
The following question will be on the ballot in Salem Township
• Do you favor the issuance of licenses to conduct small games of chance in the Township of Salem? (A YES vote means small games of chance will be permitted in Salem Township. A NO vote means small games of chance will not be permitted in Salem Township,)
The following question will be on the ballot in Sugar Grove Township
• Do you favor the granting of liquor licenses for privately owned golf courses in Sugar Grove Township, County of Mercer, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania? (A YES vote would allow the potential granting of licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A NO vote means that the potential granting licenses by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board for the sale of liquor at privately owned public golf courses in Sugar Grove Township would not be permitted.
