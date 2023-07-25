BUTLER – A breach of National Student Clearinghouse files included information about Butler County Community College students or former students, the college has learned from the organization that provides reports to institutions of higher education, guaranty agencies, lenders, and servicers nationwide.
BC3’s servers and infrastructure were not comprised, and the college does not use the National Student Clearinghouse’s third-party software program that was breached, BC3 officials said.
The college is actively monitoring the situation and working with the National Student Clearinghouse in its investigation. Pending the result of that investigation, BC3 will provide direct notice to students or former students whose personal information was contained in the breached files.
BC3 is among numerous institutions of higher education nationwide to report having been notified by the National Student Clearinghouse that information was compromised.
The U.S. Department of Education requires that institutions of higher education whose students receive federal financial aid must report enrollment and degree information at least four times each semester. The information includes a student’s name, date of birth, address, Social Security number and program of study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.