Butler County Community College All-American golfer Troy Loughry won his second consecutive Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference individual men’s title Saturday and the unbeaten Pioneers captured their eighth crown since 2013 in the fall season-ending championship tournament at The Links at Spring Church in Apollo.
The 36-hole championship tournament was shortened to Friday’s 18-hole results after play was canceled during Saturday’s second round due to weather conditions.
Loughry shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to finish with a 7-stroke victory and become BC3’s second two-time WPCC individual men’s champion in golf.
The Pioneers won by 30 strokes over second-place Westmoreland County Community College.
BC3 for the first time in program history ended consecutive fall seasons with a perfect record. The Pioneers were 12-0 in fall 2022 and 11-0 in fall 2021.
“I think it shows that (BC3 coach) Bill Miller has done a fantastic job in building the program,” said Loughry, a Grove City High graduate who in the spring 2022 season was named a National Junior College Athletic Association Division III first-team All-American with a fifth-place finish in the national championship tourney in Chautauqua, N.Y.
“You don’t use this word too often, but it’s sort of a dynasty for western Pennsylvania,” said BC3’s Liam Kosior, a Neshannock High graduate. “We’re eight-time conference champs since 2013.”
“We have been very, very fortunate to have been able to recruit some really outstanding golfers,” said Miller. “They’ve had good high school careers. They come with a little bit of experience. Now they are play-
