Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.