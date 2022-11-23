Farrell is back in familiar territory as it enters the PIAA playoffs, but faces a stiff test at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh when it meets City League champ Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Steelers, who beat Westinghouse (24-7) in the first round of the state playoffs last season, will have to battle the unbeaten Bulldogs (12-0) without star Kylon Wilson, who must miss two games due to being ejected in last Saturday’s game against Sharpsville.
Farrell (10-1) captured the program’s 17th overall district title (11 D-10, 6 D-7) with a 26-0 win over Sharpsville. Farrell held a slim 7-0 lead entering the fourth quarter, but touchdown runs by Brandon Chambers and two by quarterback Kabron Smith put the game away for the Steelers.
“It felt really good to win another district title,” said Farrell coach Amp Pegues. “It was our eighth in a row and it felt good to get one at the double-A level, especially after competing this year in tough Region 3.”
Wilson was ejected in the second quarter and given the supplemental ejection penalty (two games). He would be able to return for the state championship game at Cumberland Valley High School.
“With Kylon, you just can’t replace that much athletic ability and talent. But we’re Farrell. We have that next-guy-up mentality. We just need to get a good effort from a lot of kids and that can help make up for the production that Kylon gives us.”
Farrell remains ranked No. 1 in the state by the Harrisburg Patriot-News (rankings are released on Tuesdays). Among other area teams, Reynolds is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A and Grove City is No. 7 in 3A. Sharpsville earned “Honorable Mention” in 2A.
Westinghouse is ranked No. 4 by the Patriot-News and became the first City League team to finish the regular season unbeaten in three straight seasons. Steel Valley is ranked No. 2 and Beaver Falls is No. 3.
Farrell is 12-0 all-time in PIAA playoff openers and has gone 7-1 in state playoff games in Pittsburgh. Overall, the Steelers are 24-8 in the PIAA playoffs.
In the opening round of the PIAAs last year, Wilson had two touchdown runs and caught a TD pass in a 24-7 win over Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium while Bulldogs’ QB Keyshawn Morsillo ran for a score.
Westinghouse has an all-time 2-7 record against Mercer County teams (wins over Hickory in 2017 and 2019). The program is 1-3 in the PIAA playoffs (losses to Sharon 1995, Greenville 1996, and Farrell 2021).
