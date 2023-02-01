BIRTHS
Rhys Roderick Janes
A son, Rhys Roderick Janes, was born Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, to Melissa and William Janes, Jr., of Sharpsville. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
He has a brother, William Janes, III, who is 1.
Grandparents are Roderick and Jenny Daugherty of Greenville, Judy Janes of Knox, Pa., and William Janes, Sr., of Ruffsdale, Pa.
Isabella Rose Kirkwood
A daughter, Isabella Rose Kirkwood, was born Jan. 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Shyann Lee Ewing of Clarington, Pa., and Cameron Scott Kirkwood of Leeper, Pa. She weighed 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jennifer and Chuck Ewing of Clarington and Courtney Kirkwood of Leeper.
Caleesi Ahrora Rayne Mitchell
A daughter, Caleesi Ahrora Rayne Mitchell, was born Jan. 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany Mitchell of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her siblings re Chanel Downes, 9, and Cash Ivy, 1.
Grandparents are Kathy Megyesi and Robert Mitchell, Jr., both of Sharon.
Kinslee Grace Dolenak
A daughter, Kinslee Grace Dolenak, was born Jan. 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Melissa and Joseph Dolenak of West Middlesex. She weighed 9 pounds and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Peggy McLaughlin and Kirby Edwards of Pittsburgh and Larry and Penny Dolenak of Beaver Falls, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.