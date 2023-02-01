BIRTHS

Rhys Roderick Janes

A son, Rhys Roderick Janes, was born Jan. 24, 2023, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman, to Melissa and William Janes, Jr., of Sharpsville. He weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

He has a brother, William Janes, III, who is 1.

Grandparents are Roderick and Jenny Daugherty of Greenville, Judy Janes of Knox, Pa., and William Janes, Sr., of Ruffsdale, Pa.

Isabella Rose Kirkwood

A daughter, Isabella Rose Kirkwood, was born Jan. 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Shyann Lee Ewing of Clarington, Pa., and Cameron Scott Kirkwood of Leeper, Pa. She weighed 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Jennifer and Chuck Ewing of Clarington and Courtney Kirkwood of Leeper.

Caleesi Ahrora Rayne Mitchell

A daughter, Caleesi Ahrora Rayne Mitchell, was born Jan. 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Tiffany Mitchell of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.

Her siblings re Chanel Downes, 9, and Cash Ivy, 1.

Grandparents are Kathy Megyesi and Robert Mitchell, Jr., both of Sharon.

Kinslee Grace Dolenak

A daughter, Kinslee Grace Dolenak, was born Jan. 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Melissa and Joseph Dolenak of West Middlesex. She weighed 9 pounds and was 20½ inches long.

Grandparents are Peggy McLaughlin and Kirby Edwards of Pittsburgh and Larry and Penny Dolenak of Beaver Falls, Pa.

