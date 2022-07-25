BIRTHS

James Obrempong Appiah Appau

A son, James Obrempong Appiah Appau, was born July 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Eliza Rust Appau and Dr. Kewku Appiah Appau of Mercer County. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He has a sister, Isabella Obaahemaa Appau, 15 months.

Grandparents are James and Betsy Rust of Mercer and the late Opanin Akwasi Appiah and Adwoa Koramah of Accra, Ghana, West Africa.

Brody John Dagres

A son, Brody John Dagres, was born July 22, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Gracen Chiappini and Brandon Dagres of Grove City. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.

He has a brother, Brantley James Dagres, 18 months.

Grandparents are Tim and Amy Chiappini, Mandy Dagres, and James Dagres, all of Grove City.

