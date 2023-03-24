BIRTHS
Holly Nicole Cassidy
A daughter, Holly Nicole Cassidy, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Loren and Andrew Cassidy of Hubbard. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Siblings are Issabelle Joy, 6, and Alex Stephen, 5.
Grandparents are Kelly Wylie and James Glass and Grace and Pat Cassidy, all of Hubbard.
Gracie Lynn Monsman
A daughter, Gracie Lynn Monsman, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Haley Muszik and Matthew Monsman of Sharpsville. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 18¾ inches long.
Her sibling is Thayden Muszik, 4.
Grandparents are Mark and Kristen Muszik and Kevin and Jeannette Monsman, all of Washington.
Robert Joseph Musch, Jr.
A son, Robert Joseph Musch, Jr., was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Rena Cunningham of Masury and Robert Musch of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His siblings are Reese Nale, 19, Zayden Musch, 12, and Rowen Musch, 5.
Grandparents are Julie Cunningham of Masury, Rodney Cunningham of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jacqueline Musch of Sharon.
Eva Lynn Toy
A daughter, Eva Lynn Toy, was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Kelly Jones and Jonathan Toy of New Castle. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His siblings are Isaac Toy and Peyton Toy.
Grandparents are Tracie Jones and Sharon and Bob Toy, all of New Castle.
