BIRTHS

Zayden Meade

A son, Zayden Meade, was born April 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashley and Justin Meade of Hubbard, Ohio. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

His siblings are Jacan, 7, and Zara, 5.

Grandparents are Doreen Gregory of Masury, Ohio, and Gregory Meade of Sharpsville.

Claire Alice Rice

A daughter, Claire Alice Rice, was born April 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chelsea (Morris) Rice and Austin Rice of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.

Grandparents are Jason and Jackie Morris of Sharpsville, and Robert and Lisa Rice of Sharpsville.

