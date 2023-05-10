BIRTHS
Zayden Meade
A son, Zayden Meade, was born April 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashley and Justin Meade of Hubbard, Ohio. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
His siblings are Jacan, 7, and Zara, 5.
Grandparents are Doreen Gregory of Masury, Ohio, and Gregory Meade of Sharpsville.
Claire Alice Rice
A daughter, Claire Alice Rice, was born April 28, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Chelsea (Morris) Rice and Austin Rice of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jason and Jackie Morris of Sharpsville, and Robert and Lisa Rice of Sharpsville.
