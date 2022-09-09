BIRTHS
Wells Martin Murphy
A son, Wells Martin Murphy, was born Aug. 30, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, to Kalie Gargano-Murphy and Patrick Murphy. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20½ inches long.
Siblings are Graham Murphy, 2, and Brooks Murphy, 1.
Grandparents are Martin and Denise Gargano of Hermitage and Kevin and Karen Murphy of Warren, Ohio.
Bryant Kobe Ousley Fleming
A son, Bryant Kobe Ousley Fleming, was born in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Elain Savage and Bryant Fleming of Sharon.
He has two sisters, Bryonna, 8, and Brylynn, 5.
Noah Alexander Yerace
A son, Noah Alexander Yerace, was born Aug. 31, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Mayatte and Justin Yerace of New Castle. He weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
He has a sister, Bella Yerace, 3.
Grandparents are Barbara and Robert Yerace of Ellwood City.
Avery Nicole Banas
A daughter, Avery Nicole Banas, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Kristin and Joe Banas of Hermitage. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19¾ inches long.
She has a brother, Donovan Joseph Banas, 14 months.
Grandparents are Lisa and Gregory DelMonaco of Sharpsville and Debbie and Joe Banas of Hermitage.
Gianna Marie Branca
A daughter, Gianna Marie Branca, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Madison and Jeremy Branca of Hermitage. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
She has a brother, Milo William Branca, 1.
Grandparents are Brad and Tammy Mild and Raffaele and Carol Branca, all of Hermitage.
James Robert Devine
A son, James Robert Devine, was born Sept. 1, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Samantha Steiner and Justin Devine of Masury. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Jake and Cathy Steiner and Robery and Mari Lynn Devine, all of Hermitage.
Braxton Kole Laird
A son, Braxton Kole Laird, was born Sept. 2, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Hannah Erlacher of Greenville. He weighed 7 pounds, 1.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Heather Dawn Gardner and David William Laird, Jr., both of Greenville.
Daphne Gonzalez
A daughter, Daphne Gonzalez, was born Sept. 4, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, to Anastasia Daniels and Neal Gonzalez of Wheatland. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 18 inches long.
She has two sisters, Kaylie and Aisley.
Grandparents are John and Tracy Daniels of Hermitage.
