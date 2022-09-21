BIRTHS
Nico Blaze ManganaroA son, Nico Blaze Manganaro, was born to Alana Suders and Blaze Manganaro, New Castle, on Sept. 17, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 8.15 pounds.
He has two siblings, Blaze Anthony Manganaro, 31, and Emily Nicole Manganaro, 25. His grandparents are Kate Callahan and David Suders, New Castle, and Carolyn Manganaro, Pittsburgh.
Rafe Emmanuel DuganA son, Rafe Emmanuel Dugan, was born to Amanda Megan Hanson and Dr. Charles “Chip” Dugan, Sharpsville, in UPMC Horizon Farrell. Grandparents are John Hanson, Bradenton, Fla.; and Charles and Carolyn Dugan, Hermitage.
Ian Zachery ZahniserA son, Ian Zachery Zahniser, was born to Kelly and Zachery Zahniser, Mercer, on Sept. 16, 2022, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell. He weighed 6.3 pounds.
