BIRTHS
Amelia Jean Masters
A daughter, Amelia Jean Masters, was born March 23, 2023, to Melissa Jean (Smith) and Joshua Aaron Masters of New Castle. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19½ inches long.
Her brother, Aaron Isaac Masters, is 3.
Grandparents are Tom and Nancy Smith and Brian and Linda Masters, all of Mercer.
Robert Joseph Musch Jr.
A son, Robert Joseph Musch Jr. was born March 21, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Rena Cunningham of Masury and Robert Musch of Sharon. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
His siblings are Reese Nale, 19, Zayden Musch, 12, and Rowen Musch, 5.
Grandparents are Julie Cunningham of Masury, Rodney Cunningham of Fort Myers, Fla., and Jacqueline Musch of Sharon.
Enola Vernetta
Leigh Walters
A daughter, Enola Vernetta Leigh Walters, was born March 27, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Alexis Lilienthal and Caleb Walters of Sharon. She weighed 6 pounds, 9.4 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Kathy Mygesi, Lance Lilienthal, and Crystal Walters, all of Sharon.
