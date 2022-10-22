It was a Tuesday in July 2021.
It was when Rev. Michele Askerneese was at a conference.
It was a phone call from Askerneese’s doctor.
It was the diagnosis every woman fears – breast cancer.
It was a punch in the gut.
“When my doctor gave me the diagnosis over the phone it must have showed on my face,’’ Askerneese said. “My friend looked at me and asked what was wrong. When I told her, she immediately began saying prayers for me.’’
She was among the local cancer survivors who spoke at Saturday’s breast cancer awareness luncheon. Hosted by the Minority Health Center at the Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ in Farrell, the event armed women on how to tackle breast cancer.
“I’m glad to help,’’ Askerneese said.
A Sharon resident and a single mom with an adult daughter, the 62-year-old is a minister at The Valley Church of God in Hermitage. But her full-time job is work as a respiratory therapist at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
Askerneese’s medical career gave her an understanding of what she faced.
But also as a Black woman – she knew something else. Breast cancer is far deadlier in her community.
Among all women, breast cancer death rates dropped by 43 percent from 1989 to 2020. But Black women continue to be 40 percent more likely to die from the disease than white women despite having a lower rate of contracting the cancer, the American Cancer Society said in a report released earlier this month.
This high disparity of death rates between Black and white women likely reflects fewer cancers being diagnosed at an early stage, 57 percent in Black women compared with 67 percent in white women, the ACS report said. Also, Black women have less access to high-quality treatment. Cancers diagnosed at a later, more advanced stage are typically more complicated to treat.
And that’s where Askerneese boosted her odds.
“I get a mammogram every year,’’ she said. “They caught my cancer in the early stages.’’
And that’s what Askerneese wants women in the Black community to understand.
“You continually need to give yourself a breast examination,’’ she said. “And get a mammogram every year.’’
In another way, her disease arrived at horrible time.
She underwent a lumpectomy, a surgery targeting removal of just the immediate cancer area rather than the entire breast. After that she endured chemotherapy and then radiation treatments.
“That destroys your immune system,’’ Askerneese said of her treatments. “And then COVID-19 came along.’’
The pandemic left her in another possible life-and-death struggle. Those with compromised immune systems face far higher mortality rates if they contract COVID-19.
“Your body has nothing to fight off anything,’’ Askerneese said.
During the past winter she pretty much sealed herself off in her home. Family and friends helped her with meals and transportation to treatments.
“I was grateful that Sharon Regional told me my job was safe,’’ she said. Askerneese was able to return to work in May.
Through this ordeal she found even preachers can find themselves pushed to the precipice of what they can handle.
“It was my faith that got me through this,’’ Askerneese said. “I was trusting in God.’’
She also had earth-bound help.
“The community, my family and friends and my church allowed me to carry on with my life,’’ Askerneese said.
