BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center:
Aug. 2: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
Aug. 4: First place, Alan Nathan; Second place tie, Denise Aber, Bill Everall, Rita Ferringer, and Lois Wetzel
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
Aug. 5: First place, Mary Delphus and Joann Knuth; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Third Place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge; Fourth place, Anita Heichel and Ann Pajak
