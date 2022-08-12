BRIDGE WINNERS

Bridge at the Senior Center:

Aug. 2: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

Aug. 4: First place, Alan Nathan; Second place tie, Denise Aber, Bill Everall, Rita Ferringer, and Lois Wetzel

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

Aug. 5: First place, Mary Delphus and Joann Knuth; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Third Place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge; Fourth place, Anita Heichel and Ann Pajak

