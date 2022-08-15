BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center:
August 9: First place tie, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel and Serena Nevant and Anne Pajak.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
August 11: First place, Eileen Oster; second-place tie, Bill Everall and Lois Wetzel.
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
August 12: First place, Mary Delphus and Joann Knuth; second place, Stan Freedman and Carol Rich; third Place, Gus Benge and Jean Hodge; fourth place, Anita Heichel and Ann Pajak,
