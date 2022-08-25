BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center
August 16: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW
August 18: First place, Denise Aber; Second place, Lois Wetzel; Third place, William McDowell.
Friday Bridge at the VFW
August 19: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant; Third Place, Gus Benge and Lois Wetzel tied with Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.