BRIDGE WINNERS

Bridge at the Senior Center:

July 26: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

July 28: First place, Beverly Nathan; Second place tie, Bill Everall and Alan Nathan

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

July 29: First place, Alan and Beverly Nathan; Second place, Anita Heichel and Karen Kohli; Third Place tie, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge and Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster

Tags

Trending Video