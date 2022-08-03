BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center:
July 26: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
July 28: First place, Beverly Nathan; Second place tie, Bill Everall and Alan Nathan
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
July 29: First place, Alan and Beverly Nathan; Second place, Anita Heichel and Karen Kohli; Third Place tie, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge and Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster
