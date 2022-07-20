BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center:
July 12: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
July 14: First place, Alan Nathan; Second place, Gary Rose; Third place, Gus Benge.
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
July 15: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant; Third Place tie, Alan and Beverly Nathan, and Lou White and Trish Winslow.
