BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center
• July 12: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW
• July 14: First place, Alan Nathan; second place, Gary Rose; third place, Gus Benge.
Friday Bridge at the VFW
• July 15: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; second place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant; Third Place tie, Alan and Beverly Nathan, and Lou White and Trish Winslow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.