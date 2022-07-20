BRIDGE WINNERS

Bridge at the Senior Center

• July 12: First place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Second place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster.

Thursday Bridge at the VFW

• July 14: First place, Alan Nathan; second place, Gary Rose; third place, Gus Benge.

Friday Bridge at the VFW

• July 15: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; second place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant; Third Place tie, Alan and Beverly Nathan, and Lou White and Trish Winslow.

