Bridge at the Senior Center:

July 19: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow.

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

July 21: First place, Alan Nathan; Second place, William McDowell; Third place, Beverly Nathan.

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

July 22: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Barb Davis and Laura Walsh; Third Place, Mary Delphus and Joann Knuth.

