BRIDGE WINNERS

Tuesday Bridge at the Senior Center:

Oct. 18: First place, Serena Nevant and Anne Pajak; second place tie, Eileen Oster and Pauline Sostarich tied with Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

Oct. 20: First place tie, Gary Rose and Lois Wetzel; third place tie, Gus Benge and Alan Nathan

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

Oct. 21: First place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus; second place, Stan Freedman and Lou White; third Place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge

