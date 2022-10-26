BRIDGE WINNERS
Tuesday Bridge at the Senior Center:
Oct. 18: First place, Serena Nevant and Anne Pajak; second place tie, Eileen Oster and Pauline Sostarich tied with Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
Oct. 20: First place tie, Gary Rose and Lois Wetzel; third place tie, Gus Benge and Alan Nathan
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
Oct. 21: First place, Gus Benge and Mary Delphus; second place, Stan Freedman and Lou White; third Place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge
