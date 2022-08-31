BRIDGE WINNERS

Bridge at the Senior Center:

August 23 - First place, Stan Freedman and Anita Heichel; Second place, Serena Nevant and Anne Pajak. 

Thursday Bridge at the VFW:

August 25 - First place, Eileen Oster; Second place, Bill Everall; Third place tie, William McDowell and Lois Wetzel. 

Friday Bridge at the VFW:

August 26 - First place, Connie Bestwick and Jean Hodge; Second place, Anita Heichel and Anne Pajak; Third Place, Lou White and Trish Winslow; Fourth place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant.

