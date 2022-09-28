BRIDGE WINNERS
Bridge at the Senior Center:
Sept. 20: First place, Serena Nevant and Eileen Oster; Second place, Lou White and Trish Winslow.
Thursday Bridge at the VFW:
Sept. 22: First place, Gary Rose; Second place, Beverly Nathan; Third place, Lois Wetzel.
Friday Bridge at the VFW:
Sept. 23: First place, Rita Ferringer and Eileen Oster; Second place, Denise Aber and Lois Wetzel; Third Place, Karen Kohli and Serena Nevant tied with Trish Winslow and Lou White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.