The Brookfield community will be honoring its Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at a series of events this weekend, Sept. 9 and 10.
Class of 2022 members are William Toby Gibson, BHS Class of 1991, educator and current Superintendent of Brookfield Schools; Dr. Marquita Hubbard Kemp, BHS Class of 1980, registered nurse and healthcare advocate for the Department of Veterans Affairs; Kaitlyn Nasci Lang, BHS Class of 2004, school psychologist and advocate for children with disabilities; Jason Straka, BHS Class of 1990, internationally-known golf course architect with emphasis on environmental design; and Dr. Joseph Zuhosky, BHS Class of 1985, physical medicine and rehabilitation physician.
Honorees will be speaking to high school students at a school assembly Friday morning and will address small groups of students throughout the rest of the school day. A mixer for the Class of 2022 and their guests, along with Hall of Fame Committee members, will be held that evening at Yankee Run Golf Course. The event is open to the public.
Saturday morning, a brunch honoring the new inductees will be held at Tiffany's Banquet Center. Tickets are required for this event.
To find out more about the Brookfield Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, check out their Facebook page. Interested in nominating someone for a future class? Email your request to riefstahldiane@gmail.com.
