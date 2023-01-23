Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) invites all eligible 50th District residents 60 years and older to use free Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program application assistance provided by her district office staff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (1-26-23) at the Hermitage Senior Center, 220 N. Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage.
Eligible participants can receive a rebate of up to $650 based on their rent or property taxes paid in 2022. The program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians who are 65 years and older, widows and widowers 50 years and older and those 18 years and older with disabilities.
Income limits for homeowners are set at the following levels, excluding 50% of Social Security benefits:
• $0 to $8,000, maximum $650 rebate (homeowners and renters); $8,001 to $15,000, maximum $500 rebate (homeowners and renters); $15,001 to $18,000, maximum $300 rebate (homeowners only); or $18,001 to $35,000, maximum $250 rebate (homeowners only).
There is no cost to fill out the PA-1000 form. To process claims quickly and accurately, residents are asked to bring all necessary income, property tax or rental information required. Information: 1-800-457-2040.
Residents who wish to complete the Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms on their own make may access them by visiting revenue.pa.gov/PTRR. Copies will also be available at Brooks’ Greenville, Meadville and New Castle district offices during normal business hours.
Also, Brooks' office now provides community outreach hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Sharon American Legion Post 299, 1395 E. State St., Sharon. Services will include assistance with tax forms, rebate, unemployment, and PennDOT paperwork.
