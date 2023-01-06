HARRISBURG - Sen. Michele Brooks (R-50) today announced that she will be hosting outreach hours on Tuesday (1-10-23) in Hermitage to provide more residents of the district convenient access to state services. Office hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
Services available include assistance with unemployment and PennDOT paperwork. Staff can also provide information about state legislation and make referrals to agencies to resolve state-related matters. Residents can find a full list of constituent services at www.senatorbrooks.com/constituent-services.
"No matter where in the district people live, I am committed to helping them with any state-related question or concern they have. Hopefully these outreach hours will make accessing state services more convenient for residents who live farther from my other district offices," Brooks said.
Staff is always available to assist with state related issues at Brooks other offices:
* Greenville: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 100 Hadley Road, Greenville. Phone: 724-588-8911.
* Meadville: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday in the Vernon Township building, 16678 McMath Ave., Meadville. Phone: 814-337-8132.
* New Castle: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 1905 W. State St., New Castle. Phone: 724-654-1444.
