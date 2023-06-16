The Mercer County Builders Association will meet Monday at Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social time in the banquet room, for association members, home show vendors and guests. The welcome period is from 6:15 to 6:30. Guests will be able to order and pay for meals from the VFW Monday special menu.
The Association’s business meeting will include a report on the 2023 Home Show, titled “Carrying on Traditions of Mercer County Builders Association with the Intent of Moving Ahead with Our Construction.” and “2018 International Residential Code, Lessons Learned and Worse to Come,” with Tom McCosby, master code official.
Guests should prepare questions for the presenters.
For more information or to make reservations, call 724-475-4834 or send an email to mcbuilders@myepath.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.