I lived in a different county before I met Sweetheart and married him.
When I lived there, there was this man who headed the register and recorder’s office at the county courthouse. Every year, the local newspaper would run a story about how he and his office had saved thousands of dollars by streamlining one procedure or another.
I was always impressed. On the other hand, I wondered what the county commissioners did with the money that was saved. Inquiring minds want to know.
I never did find out. I hope they used it to pay off any debts they may have accrued. I hope they didn’t start any new programs.
I believe I can be confident that the money wasn’t returned to the taxpayers in the form of a reduced tax rate.
It seems to be that politicians think it’s their duty to spend all of the money they get — and then some. But the most important thing seems to be that they want to keep on being a politician. I wonder why.
Do they make a lot of money? Probably not at the local level. You have to be a pretty big uppity-up to rake in lots of dough.
Do they want popularity? Some people may like them and their policies, and some may not. Some people may actually hate politicians and want to do them harm.
Do they actually want to work for the betterment of mankind? Maybe. Trouble is, we all have different opinions of what will make mankind better.
Do they do it for the power the position brings? One newly elected official has had his name (and picture) in the news from the very day he was sworn in. He has been issuing executive orders; establishing new programs and expanding old ones; handing out money for perceived needs.
Sweetheart says he wants to be president of the United States and this is his way of ingratiating himself with voters. The constant exposure is giving him a foothold when the opportunity arises.
Whatever the reason, we are pretty much at the mercy of someone who has been put into office. It’s a good idea to keep informed about these people and their policies before election time comes.
Let’s try to find people who want to save taxpayers money. We all have our opinions, but I think I can spend my money better than someone sitting in an office miles away.
DOROTHY KNIGHT BURCHETT is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”
