I just finished putting up another fence — this time around the blueberry bushes.
It has not been molested by any birds or beasts yet, but I am trying to get the fence up before they do. There are lots of green berries on the bushes that I do not wish to share with any non-human creatures.
We have fences all through our yard, designed to protect our fruit trees, berry bushes, asparagus patches and vegetable garden from predators. Those critters like rhododendrons, too.
Oh, they don’t look like predators. They are beautiful deer and turkeys, darling little chipmunks and cute scampering squirrels. But, when they want to steal the produce of the plants and trees I purchased, planted, cultivated and pruned, they have lost their mystique for me.
I put a lot of time, money, work and energy into discouraging wild animals from enjoying the fruit of my labor.
There are lots of trees and wild berry bushes in the neighborhood and yummy grasses. Why can’t they be satisfied with those?
It’s not like they want to be friends with Sweetheart and me. They come in the middle of the night, as thieves do, and run off when we turn the porch light — just like the thieves that they are.
There was a raccoon digging for grubs in one of our flower beds early this morning. It dug up a couple of marigolds that were already struggling for survival in the heat. When I turned the porch light on, it didn’t even run away. It swaggered down the walk like it owned the place.
When I am spending money on fencing and soil enhancements and other pest deterrents and calculate the cost, I wonder if the results justify the means. Even Sweetheart sometimes tells me I’m a little tetched.
The answer is yes. It is definitely worth it. I enjoy working outside in the fresh air and sunshine. It gives me a thrill to see plants and trees grow and produce — knowing that I had a hand in it.
It is a joy to eat produce freshly picked in all of its ripeness.
Then I think of large farms, vineyards and orchards that must bear the burden of time, money, work and energy many times more than what I do. And they still need to make a profit, so they can earn a living.
It’s no wonder the cost of food at the supermarket is so high.
DOROTHY KNIGHT BURCHETT is author of “Miles and Miracles” and “Getting It All Together.”
